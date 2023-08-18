Davido leads 2023 AFRIMMA with six nominations

The organisers of the Africa Muzik and Magazine Awards, AFRIMMA have released the 2023 nominees’ list.

Famous Nigerian afrobeat singer, Davido is nominated in six different categories, including Song of the Year, Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year. Followed by Rema and Burna Boy, who grabbed three nominations each, while Tiwa Savage, Odumodublack, and Omah Lay earned two nominations each.

AFRIMMA published the nomination list for the 2023 edition on its official website on Thursday.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 17 at the Monumental Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Source: Dailypostng