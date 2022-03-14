Cup of Cameroon: PWD Bamenda 1-0 Astres FC de Douala

Cameroon football season came to a close on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Sports stadium in Yaoundé in a ceremony chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

The climax of the event was the final of the Cameroon Football Cup that pitted Astres FC of Douala (French Cameroun) against PWD of Bamenda from Southern Cameroons.

The two teams have never won a Cameroon Cup. The “Brazilians of Bapanda” were playing their fourth final while the Abakwa Boys of Southern Cameroons were in their third attempt.

In a scantily attended final, the two teams gave everything to ward off the bad luck that had prevented them for several years from winning the coveted trophy. At the final whistle of referee Elouga Bikim, PWD of Bamenda after failing in 1967 against Canon of Yaoundé, 1979 in front of Dynamo of Douala, emerged victorious beating Astres of Douala one goal to nil.

PWD Bamenda

Hubert Mbunwe Che scored the goal from a dead ball in the 15th minute via a free kick on the edge of the area beating goalkeeper Jourdain Mbaynassem.

Speaking to state radio and television immediately after the game, the manager of Astres de Douala, Anicet Mbarga said “We had a penalty that could have allowed my team to get the game back on track. Unfortunately, the referee did not blow the whistle. However, I congratulate the opposing team who deserved their victory.”

For his part, David Pagou the coach of PWD Bamenda opined that “We gave our all to win this game! I dedicate our victory to the people of the North-West who are now living in difficult conditions.”

By Rita Akana