CPDM Crime Syndicate: Senator Tchuetchue dies after health battle with undisclosed illness

CPDM Senator for the Bamboutos constituency in the West Region who also moonlighted as the traditional ruler for Bati has died after a brief illness. The CPDM Central Committee said that hearts were broken to experience numerous deaths so soon within the ruling party.

Senator Tchuetchue Mbokouoko’s death creates a casual vacancy in the Senate that will be filled by the ruling party.

The Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee was quoted as saying that his heart is “broken” by the news.

Senator Tchuetchue had a long career behind the scenes of the CPDM party enriching himself at the detriment of his people before being elected to represent Bamboutos at the 2023 senatorial election.

By Fon Lawrence