In a memo dated September 12, Minister of Secondary Education Nalova Lyonga expressed concern over certain public school principals who, despite multiple warnings, continue to protect absent teachers. These teachers, most of whom the minister notes are “outside the country,” are hindering the completion of the school curriculum and draining the state’s financial resources.

Minister Nalova Lyonga criticized these “unscrupulous” principals for covering up for absentee teachers “for their personal gain” and warned that they will now face “severe sanctions.” She also announced surprise inspections to conduct “thorough investigations” and expose these principals.

Brain drain is an increasingly concerning issue for authorities. According to figures SBBC could not independently verify, approximately 6,000 teachers, doctors, and nurses have emigrated in recent months, with Canada as the main destination. The situation has become so critical that airport authorities have reportedly been instructed not to allow teachers to leave the country.

The minister’s frustration is also fueled by reports that principals are allegedly protecting these “deserters” in exchange for bribes, allowing absentee teachers to continue receiving their salaries through falsified staff records.

Source: Sbbc