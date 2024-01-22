CPDM Crime Syndicate: Biya appoints Philip Ngwese as High Commissioner to Canada
Ngole Philip Ngwese who moonlighted as Minister of Forestry and Wildlife for seven years has come out of retirement aged 61.
On Thursday 18 January 2024, Biya, signed a decree appointing Mr Ngwese Ngole as Cameroon’s High Commissioner to Canada.
The new High Commissioner from the South West region is 61 years old and was reportedly enjoying a peaceful retirement after a long career in the public service.
Dr Philip Ngwese Ngole was Minister of Forestry and Wildlife between 2011 and 2018.
By Rita Akana