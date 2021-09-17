CPDM Crime Syndicate and the Africa Cup of Nations: Biya shies away from conflict meeting

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe arrived in Cameroon on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The visit of the South African comes almost a month to the day after his last trip in Cameroon during which he was instead taken to the village of the president of Fecafoot.

There is so much under-the-table talk about the unannounced visit at a time when things are falling apart deep within the ruling CPDM crime syndicate as regards to the hosting of the African Nations Cup.

CAF has not given any reasons for this surprised meeting between the Cameroonian authorities and Dr. Patrice Motsepe. However, what we do know now is that the 88-year-old Biya shied away from today’s meeting with the CAF boss, Dr. Patrice Motsepe and the Secretary General Mr. Veron Mosengo-Omba.

CAF President met Prime Minister Dion Ngute and the Minister of Sports and Physical Education accused of many financial crimes in the organization of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the Minister of Sports and the so-called Dion Ngute government were not aware of this visit.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe reportedly complaint to the prime minister the delays in the organization, especially on the construction of the Olembe stadium, which is struggling to meet the deadline and will probably not be ready in November as announced by Professor Mouelle Kombi, Minister of Sports and Physical Education.

An informed source hinted this reporter that CAF may announce the relocation of the group from the 60 000 seats Olembe arena to another stadium. The construction of the Olembe stadium, the flagship of sports infrastructure in Cameroon is still on-going but it has been a source of glory and shame.

CAF has openly accused the Cameroonian authorities of having truncated the truth about the construction of the sports complex after the stadium hosted the Cameroon-Malawi match on September 3.

By Rita Akana