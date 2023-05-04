CPDM and Oil Money: Minister Ngoh Ngoh battles it out with SNH boss Adolphe Moudiki

The Biya regime has been caught up in an internal crisis since the SNH bought a 10% stake in the company running the oil pipeline between Doba and Kribi.

In a series of letters seen by African Intelligence, presidency secretary general Ngoh Ngoh and SNH boss Adolphe Moudiki have been locked in a violent dispute over the operation.

Recently, Yaoundé and N’Djamena agreed to resolve their dispute over assets belonging to a multinational oil giant, Exxon Mobil.

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh made the news public after a meeting with Chad’s transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, in the capital N’Djamena.

The Biya acolyte, who visited Chad as a special envoy, days after N’Djamena recalled its ambassador to Yaoundé over the dispute, handed President Deby “a message of friendship, a message of fraternity” from Biya.

By Rita Akana with files from Africa Intelligence