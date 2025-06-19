Chinese solar products light up lives of Cameroonians

Power shortage had long been a pain for Emmanuel Tabe, a resident of Buea, the chief town of Cameroon’s Southwest Region.

“Sometimes we did not have power for two or three weeks. The refrigerator didn’t work. Food was getting bad every day, and my children couldn’t study at night,” said the 44-year-old father of four.

That has now become a thing of the past, thanks to solar products from China.

These days, streetlights powered by solar systems are a common sight in Buea, where Tabe is fondly known as “the China solar man.”

About eight years ago, he learned about solar products and started travelling to China to buy and sell them to locals in Cameroon.

His family now relies on solar power for lighting, cooking and air conditioning. “One major advantage is that we have power all day long,” Tabe said.

At his home warehouse, solar panels, batteries, and inverters are all made in China. “Most solar products in Cameroon come from China,” he said. “If you use them properly, they last a long time.”

“Prices are very affordable. Installing solar is not expensive,” Tabe said.

Dickson Njamshi, who also deals in solar products in Buea, said people now feel much safer at night, with well-functioning streetlights.

“People were afraid to go out at night due to the darkness. Now, people are out and about at night, and the nighttime economy is also growing,” he said.

“Solar energy has brought life to Buea, and I think it is getting better,” said the 33-year-old whose shop is just a few meters from Tabe’s.

Marie Njie, who came to buy a solar battery from Njamshi’s shop, said solar products from China have made life much easier.

“I pump water and cook using solar power. It’s very easy and affordable. I no longer wait for electricity,” she said.

Another customer, 28-year-old Dieudonne Mbah, concurred: “Since the advent of these solar panels, we have enjoyed uninterrupted power day and night. Children now study at night, and everything is just so easy-going.”

In the capital, Yaounde, Wilmosolar prides itself as one of Cameroon’s biggest solar engineering firms.

The company imports two to four containers of solar products a year from China, said Arnaud Igor Tchokote, Wilmosolar’s marketing director.

“China is the leader in the production of photovoltaic solar panels. By importing from China, we do so at a lower cost compared to importing from Europe or America,” he said. “China provides us with good quality panels at a lower cost.”

The introduction of solar products from China has ushered in a golden era of regular electricity supply, greatly boosting Cameroon’s quest to increase electricity production and boost industrialization, Tchokote said.

“More than three years ago, there were fewer than 100 companies operating in the photovoltaic sector. Today, there are more than 200, and these 200 companies employ young Cameroonians, who also contribute in their own way to the growth of the economy while filling the energy deficit gap in our country,” he said.

“This is a plus for us. It contributes both economically and socially,” Tchokote said. “China is the leading supplier of all equipment. It’s a plus for us to approach China, and it’s beneficial for both parties.”

Tabe said the demand for electricity will continue to rise in Cameroon, and clean energy will play a vital role in the country’s drive for industrialization.

According to the Ministry of Water and Energy, Cameroon aims to expand its solar capacity to 250 megawatts by the year 2030.

