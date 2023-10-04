Champions League Football: PSG dominated by Newcastle

Newcastle United claimed a stunning 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in 20 years.

Elsewhere in Europe’s elite club competition there was a victory for Barcelona in Xavi Hernandez’s 100th game as coach and an agonising last-gasp defeat for Celtic against Lazio.

But Newcastle stole the show on a night to remember for their fans on Tyneside as Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schaer all scored to inflict on the French club their heaviest Champions League group-stage loss since the Qatari takeover of 2011.

Almiron gave Saudi-owned Newcastle a 17th-minute lead following an error by PSG captain Marquinhos, and a Burn header that crossed the line before Gianluigi Donnarumma could swat it away was given after a VAR check for a possible offside six minutes prior to the break.

With Kylian Mbappe unable to make an impact, Longstaff pounced on passive defending to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Lucas Hernandez pulled one back but a classy strike by Schaer rounded off a fine night for Newcastle at the death.

“PSG are such a good team, we had to defend really well and our spirit was brilliant,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told broadcaster TNT Sports.

Newcastle go top of Group F and PSG are second after rivals Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan played out a 0-0 draw in Germany.

Source: AFP