FIFA lifts ban on Russia teams competing in international football

World soccer governing body FIFA announced on Wednesday that it had lifted Russia’s ban from international football by allowing under-17 girls and boys teams from the country to take part in tournaments.

The move follows a similar relaxation on Russia youth teams last week by European soccer body UEFA.

“This is conditional on these teams playing under the name of the ‘Football Union of Russia’ rather than Russia, in the absence of their national flag, their national anthem, their national-team kit and equipment, and instead playing in neutral colours,” FIFA said in a statement.

Teams from Russia were banned from international football following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But last week, the governing body of European soccer said “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults”, and that Russian U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions “in the course of this season”.

Source: AFP