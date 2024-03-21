CESCO to install mill, grain storage in Cameroon

CESCO is preparing to install a steel mill building and external grain storage facility in Cameroon.

The project was financed by the German bank AKA-Bank with the support of the German Euler Hermes Export Credit Insurance.

CESCO’s team recently conducted an inspection of the site to ensure all the groundwork is in place before construction of the building begins. This inspection included verifying the precise positioning of anchor bolts and finalizing preparations for the pouring of concrete.

CESCO said deliveries of crucial components from Germany, Italy, and Spain are progressing smoothly.

“We are excited to see our vision taking shape in Cameroon,” said Martino Celeghini, chief executive officer of CESCO. “The meticulous inspection of the civil works is a testament to our dedication to quality and efficiency. We look forward to continuing this momentum as we move into the erection phase.”

