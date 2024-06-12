Cameroon’s inflation stays over double Cemac limit

Cameroon’s inflation rate averaged 6.3% between April 2023 and April 2024, according to a report on household consumer prices from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This rate remains more than double the 3% tolerance threshold within the CEMAC.

However, there was a decrease of over 1% from the 7.4% recorded in 2023. The INS noted that the 2023 rate was the third highest in 29 years, following 32.5% and 9% in 1994 and 1995, respectively, after the CFA franc devaluation.

The INS identified key inflation drivers as an 8.7% increase in food prices and a 15.7% rise in transport costs. “The rise in food prices is mainly due to higher prices of bread and cereals, vegetables, and fish and seafood. The increase in transport costs is primarily due to higher road passenger transport costs, driven by fuel price adjustments at the pump starting February 3, 2024,” the report stated.

Monetary policy had a limited impact on inflation. The rate averaged above 6% from April 2023 to April 2024, despite the Central African States Bank (Beac) intensifying its austerity measures since late 2021. Beac’s measures included suspending liquidity injections into banks, intensifying liquidity withdrawals, issuing Beac bonds to remove liquidity from banking systems, and gradually raising key interest rates.

Beac aims to dry up banks to tighten access to financing for states, individuals, and other economic operators. Central bank analysts believe restricting credit access reduces the proportion of monetary-origin inflation in CEMAC countries. However, Beac officials admitted that only 20% of the current inflation is of monetary origin.

Source: Business in Cameroon