Cameroonian Catholic Priest Who Died in Rome Remembered for His “serenity in accepting the Lord’s will in suffering”

Fr. René Gaston Ayihi Tsimi, a member of the Clergy of Cameroon’s Catholic Diocese of Obala, who died on Monday, April 8 in Rome after an illness, is being remembered for his “serenity in accepting” the will of God in his life amid suffering. He was aged 31.

In a statement issued Friday, April 12, the Local Ordinary of Obala Diocese, Bishop Sosthène Léopold Bayemi Matjei, expresses his “sincere condolences” to Fr. Tsimi’s “family and to all those who knew him during the exercise of his Priestly ministry.”

Bishop Bayemi invites the People of God to pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Fr. Tsimi, who, until his passing on, was a student at the Rome-based Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In a Wednesday, April 10 Vatican News report, the President of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy eulogizes the late Cameroonian Catholic Priest as serene.

“Fr. René made a great impression on me. He was a son of the Church in Cameroon. What struck us was his serenity in accepting the Lord’s will in suffering,” Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio has been quoted as saying.

Archbishop Pennacchio recalls Fr. Tsimi as one who “always had a smile from beginning to end, despite the suffering.”

Referring to the remarks of one of the nurses attending to the late Catholic Priest, the Archbishop says, “He suffers, but he doesn’t say it. He really suffered a lot.”

“The Holy Father was close to him with a beautiful letter, encouraging him to face this trial and to offer his sufferings for the good of the Church,” Archbishop Pennacchio recalls.

He continues, “When he was taken to Gemelli, I gave him an image of St. John Paul II, and he kept it on his bedside table the whole time next to the image he already had, along with the image of Our Lady of Pompeii.”

“It was truly a moment of witness even for the Academy alumni. I saw a family united, as when a family (suffering) for a brother who is in pain,” the President of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy has been quoted as saying.

Born in July 1992 in Mbandjock in the Diocese of Obala, Fr. Tsimi, alumni of Mary Queen of the Apostles Major Seminary, was ordained a Priest in August 2020.

The holder of a Licentiate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome served as curate at Mary Admirable Mother Nkomotou Parish until July 2021, when he was appointed Deputy Chancellor of Obala Diocese, a position he held until his return to Rome.

He was a holder of a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.

The Funeral Mass for the late Catholic Priest is to take place at the Santa Maria Sopra Minerva Basilica in Rome on Saturday, April 13. His body is expected in Cameroon on April 17, ahead of his burial, scheduled for April 19.

