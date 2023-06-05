Cameroonian army kills four Boko Haram militants

At least four militants of the terror group Boko Haram were killed when Cameroonian troops repelled a coordinated attack launched in the country’s Far North region, military sources said Sunday.

The attack took place early Sunday in the Goldavi locality of the region.

Heavily armed militants attacked an army post in the locality on several fronts during the hours-long battle but were later repelled by soldiers who killed four of them and dumped the bodies in a public place, a military official in the region said.

“Many of them escaped with bullet wounds and we are pursuing them,” said the official who asked not to be named.

There were no casualties on the part of the army, the official added.

The terror group has “significantly” stepped up raids in the past month in the region, killing several civilians and soldiers, according to security reports.

