Cameroon hosts nearly 60,000 foreign workers

Cameroon is home to around 60,000 expatriate workers, according to recent data from the Ministry of External Relations (Minrex). This figure was shared on January 24, 2025, during the first awareness meeting for diplomatic missions and consular posts accredited in Cameroon. The event focused on the country’s laws governing foreign employment.

The goal of the meeting, as outlined by Minrex, was to raise awareness and ensure that diplomatic missions and consulates spread information about the rules and requirements for foreign workers in Cameroon. The initiative aims to better regulate expatriate activities and ensure compliance with the country’s legal framework.

A key part of the discussion centered on a new finance law that introduced an annual visa fee of 5% of the salaries specified in employment contracts for individual consultants and foreign experts. This measure is designed to boost revenue collection from non-tax sources, which reached CFA5 billion in 2024. The government has set a target of CFA14 billion for the coming year.

Minrex also revealed that most expatriates in Cameroon come from about 15 countries, with the highest numbers located in the Littoral and East regions, where nearly 10,000 foreign nationals are employed.

Last December, during a parliamentary session, the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training (Minefop) highlighted the significant funding needed to train Cameroonians. To support this effort, the government decided that foreign workers in Cameroon would contribute to funding vocational training programs and the construction of training centers for local citizens.

