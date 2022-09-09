Cameroon gov’t forces kill another Southern Cameroonian in raid near Batibo

Francophone army soldiers have killed a Southern Cameroonian near Batibo, only a day after slaying a Southern Cameroons teenager in the outskirts of Numba Village on the Mamfe-Bamenda highway.

The killing was carried out some few miles into Batibo, in early Thursday.

Cameroon government military sources in Bamenda claimed that the Southern Cameroonian man had attacked the Biya regime’s forces with a den gun before a BIR soldier opened fire and killed him.

On Wednesday, Cameroon government forces fatally shot a 21-year-old Southern Cameroonian at Otu in Eyumojock Sub Division in Manyu.

Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Ekok said the victim was killed with a bullet to his chest. Our reporter added that the shooting had been unprovoked.

The Francophone dominated Cameroon government military have continued their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of Southern Cameroons, wounding or killing Southern Cameroonians to achieve what Yaoundé calls “A Successful Back to School Operation.”

The Biya Beti Ewondo regime has reportedly killed more than 35,000 Southern Cameroonians across the South West and North West since the beginning of the war in 2016.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files