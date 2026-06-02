Cameroon gold scandal: 2,000 billion fcfa lost as 44 tonnes traced abroad

New disclosures from Cameroon’s National Mining Corporation (Sonamines) have revealed the staggering scale of illegal gold exports, with billions of dollars believed to have escaped state control.

‎According to Sonamines Director General Serge Hervé Boyogueno, 44 tonnes of gold were traced in Dubai as originating from Cameroon between 2021 and 2025. Over the same period, officially declared exports stood at just 148 kilograms.

‎The undeclared volume is estimated to represent a loss of approximately $3.4 billion (over 2,000 billion FCFA) to the state.

‎The gap is even more alarming in recent data. In 2025, Cameroon recorded zero official gold exports, yet external trade figures indicate that at least 8.4 tonnes linked to the country transited through Dubai. In 2024, only a few kilograms were declared locally, compared to more than 12 tonnes recorded abroad.

‎These discrepancies confirm that illicit export channels remain deeply entrenched, with the United Arab Emirates continuing to serve as a major destination for undeclared Cameroonian gold.

‎The latest revelations come months after another gold-related scandal had already raised alarm at the highest level of the state.

‎Earlier this year, President Paul Biya ordered a probe into suspected gold trafficking networks following reports of significant inconsistencies in export data. At the time, Cameroon had declared just 22.3 kilograms of gold exports in 2023, while importing countries reported receiving about 15.2 tonnes.

‎That gap alone was estimated to represent losses of up to 165 billion FCFA, prompting the creation of a commission of inquiry tasked with identifying those involved and clarifying responsibilities.

‎The new figures released by Sonamines suggest the problem is far more extensive than previously thought, pointing to a system where large volumes of gold continue to leave the country outside official channels.

‎With billions in revenue at stake, pressure is mounting on authorities to dismantle the networks behind the trade and restore control over a sector long plagued by weak oversight and informal practices.

Source: Lebledparle.com