Iran says armed forces prepared for all scenarios

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran’s armed forces are better prepared than before and are fully ready for any future contingency, asserting that any return by the enemy to military aggression will be met with different operational approaches.

Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi credited both existing capabilities and experience gained through direct confrontation with the enemy for the enhanced position, Fars News Agency reported on Tuesday.

“If the enemy returns to the military arena, the nature of the operations, the geography of the battlefield, and even the types of weapons used will be different,” he said. “The IRGC is fully prepared for all possible scenarios.”

The IRGC official also said Iran has used the ceasefire period to strengthen its military readiness and repair damage.

“The reality is that during the ceasefire period, our military and operational capabilities increased,” he said.

President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire unilaterally on April 7 after the United States’ and the Israeli regime’s latest bout of joint unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic was faced with at least 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes.

Mohebbi said one of the principal outcomes of the recent engagement with the adversaries was a more detailed operational understanding of them.

According to the official, knowledge that had previously been derived largely from intelligence assessments and media reporting has now been supplemented by direct battlefield experience.

He said Iranian forces now possess a more precise understanding of the enemy’s military assets, air defense systems, operational bases, and combat tactics.

“Today, our understanding of the enemy, its offensive and defensive equipment, its deception tactics, and the nature of its operations is much clearer than before,” he said.

Rejecting claims that the Islamic Republic’s military power had been weakened, he maintained that the country’s combat capabilities remained intact.

“Contrary to the claims being made, neither the naval force of the Islamic Republic has been destroyed, nor has the country’s operational capability decreased,” he said.

‘Sustained control over Strait of Hormuz symbol of IRGC power’

The spokesman noted how, throughout the latest aggression, the United States failed to adversely affect Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz despite employing extensive military capabilities.

He maintained that Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz remained fully intact and described control of the strategic waterway as a symbol of the IRGC’s power.

Source: Press TV