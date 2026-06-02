Southern Cameroons Crisis: Three Cameroon government soldiers killed in Bafut

At least three Cameroonian security personnel have been killed in Bafut, North West Region, following an ambush reportedly carried out by armed separatist fighters.

Details surrounding the attack remain limited, but the incident adds to a growing list of similar assaults targeting security forces in the region in recent weeks, underlining the persistent insecurity in the area.

The latest killings come amid a conflict that has now stretched close to a decade. What began in 2016 as protests by lawyers and teachers in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions has since evolved into an armed separatist insurgency.

Over the years, the violence has taken a heavy toll on both civilians and combatants. According to international monitoring groups and humanitarian organisations, more than 6,500 people have been killed since the crisis began, with the real figure believed to be higher.

Civilian populations have borne a significant share of the impact. Reports indicate that at least 6,000 civilians have lost their lives as a result of abuses committed by both separatist fighters and government forces.

On the military side, while exact figures are difficult to independently verify, estimates suggest that hundreds of Cameroonian soldiers and security personnel have been killed since the escalation of armed confrontations in 2017.

The conflict has also triggered a major humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands displaced and entire communities affected by repeated clashes, raids and retaliatory operations.

Source: Lebledparle.com