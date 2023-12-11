Cameroon Ballon d’Or 2023: 8 nominees announced

The Cameroon Football Federation is to award the best player of the year in the local league. The ceremony is scheduled for December 16. In advance, the organizing committee has published a list of 8 nominees for the trophy.

They include central defender Che Malone, currently with Simba SC in Tanzania and formerly with Coton Sport. Léonel Ateba (PWD), Apam Mojahoum (Apejes), Patient Wassou (Coton Sport), Junior Kemajou (Bamboutos), Avom Ebong (Fauve Azur) and Zanga Ayissi André (Aigle de la Menoua) and Emmanuel Mahop (Canon) are the other contenders.

Source: Sports News Africa