Buea: Gunmen attack Molyko primary school

Three gun men attacked a private primary school in Molyko, Buea, on February 22, at about 11 am.

Following the attack, the head teacher was kidnapped by the attackers after verbal threats had been sent to the school proprietor.

The gunmen fired several warning shots into the air as they left the school campus.

Security forces arrived the scene only when the perpetrators had gone.

The head teacher who had been abducted was released the following morning after a ransom was paid.

By Cecilia Manjang