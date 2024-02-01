Buea Attack: Biya regime ‘main losers’ of Southern Cameroons war, incapable of eliminating Amba fighters

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says 91-year French Cameroun dictator and his Francophone military barons have failed to eradicate Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces and have lost their war in Southern Cameroons.

Comrade Dabney Yerima said the recent attack on the city of Buea is the result of the failure of Yaoundé and its Francophone dominated military to eliminate Amba fighters through the war.

“In the Buea restoration action, we see that La Republique du Cameroun is not capable of destroying Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Southern Cameroons. Southern Cameroons Restoration Force is a liberation and legitimate movement and will remain in Ground Zero,” Yerima said in an interview with Cameroon Concord News on Wednesday.

“The winner of the war in Southern Cameroons is the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and all resistance groups. So far, Biya and his Beti Bulu soldiers have been the main losers of this war” Dabney Yerima furthered.

Yaoundé waged the war on English speaking Cameroon seven years ago after the leader of the Ambazonian people Sisiku Ayuk Tabe declared the independence of West Cameroon from the Francophone majority.

Since the start of the war, the Biya regime has killed over 10,000 Southern Cameroonians, mostly women and children, and left vast swathes of villages in ruins.

An additional, some 4,000 Cameroon government army soldiers have been reportedly killed by Amba fighters with scores injured.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai