Buea: Additional troops deployed ahead of Mountain Race of Hope

Cameroon has deployed additional troops to the country’s war-torn English-speaking region of Southwest to ensure security of Mount Cameroon Race of Hope, Africa’s oldest international athletic competition, an official said on Friday.

“The local people are proud of this event and they want it to be successful. The forces of law and order have been deployed everywhere,” the region’s governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai told reporters in Buea, chief town of the region where the race will take place on Saturday.

“We must remain vigilant, denounce all the suspected individuals who will be hanging around,” he added.

Residents said that police and military patrols have intensified in the town since Monday.

Separatist fighters who are active in the region since 2017 have threatened to disrupt the annual event.

Last year, blasts went off in three locations just a few minutes after the race began.

About 600 athletes from four continents will take part in the competition, according to organizers.

