BRICS to establish ‘digital’ payment system for members

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says BRICS members are working on various financial innovations including the development of a “digital” cross-border payment system to carry out monetary services within the economic bloc.

“We are considering our various financial innovations on the BRICS floor, including the cross-border payment system that can be based, further to bilateral settlements, on national currencies with consideration of digital technologies and digital financial assets,” Tass quoted Siluanov telling reporters.

BRICS current members are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Some developing countries, namely Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, have expressed interest in joining the economic bloc.

Siluanov said, “The buildup of the financial infrastructure is very important for development of trade and economies of our countries.”

In an attempt to dissuade BRICS from replacing the US dollar, US President Donald Trump has threatened BRICS member countries against any move that undermines the “mighty US dollar,” warning that nations abandoning the dollar “should say hello to tariffs and goodbye to America.”

“We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar—or they will face 100 percent tariffs,” Trump has said. “There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, or anywhere else.”

Although BRICS does not have a common currency, discussions on reducing reliance on the US dollar have gained momentum in past years, especially after the West imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Source: Presstv