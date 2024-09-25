Biya’s health under fresh scrutiny

President Paul Biya’s health is once again under scrutiny after it emerged the 91-year old leader was unable to board a flight back home late yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands that ever since the Cameroonian dictator left the Chinese capital, Beijing, he has been at the mercy of his medical team at the InterContinental Hotel in Geneva.

He was seen at the hotel reception struggling to share a conversation with one of his aides when he was whisked away by his wife Chantal Biya.

Paul Biya is still in Geneva after he first left Cameroon for Beijing on September 8 for the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV) reported with footages of a plane carrying Mr. Biya and wife that the ageing leader had left the Chinese capital. But more than ten days later, he hasn’t returned to Yaoundé.

The recent Biya’s flight cancellation highlights just the latest of several health issues he is rumoured to be experiencing.

It has been a subject of speculation since the war in Southern Cameroons began, with the leader having been pictured looking hunched and bloated amid reports he has been treated for an undisclosed cancer.

The 91-year-old’s legs also appeared to buckle during a speech in Beijing.

