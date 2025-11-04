Biya regime yet to release death toll after post-election clashes

Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, has blamed “small groups of youths, often under the influence of drugs” for violent unrest following the October 12 presidential election, which returned President Paul Biya to power.

Speaking at a press conference in Yaoundé on October 28, Atanga Nji said the riots, which intensified after opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary called for protests on October 24, led to widespread destruction of property. He cited the burning or looting of government buildings, shops, and private businesses across several cities. Targets included sub-prefecture offices in Bandja, Ngong, Figuil, and Cheboa, the public prosecutor’s office in Guider, the Dschang courthouse, the Mandjou mayor’s office, and multiple Elections Cameroon (Elecam) facilities and gendarmerie posts. In Douala, gas stations and shops were also vandalized.

However, the minister declined to provide a casualty figure, saying only that “some of these criminals lost their lives.” His vague remarks contrasted with those of Littoral Governor Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, who earlier confirmed four deaths in Douala on October 26, describing them as “attackers” who tried to storm a police station and a gendarmerie post.

Unacknowledged civilian deaths

Reports from the ground suggest a higher death toll than the government admits. The first confirmed victim was a schoolteacher shot dead in Garoua on October 21, according to multiple witnesses, though the case has not been mentioned in official communications.

Local sources say several civilians were killed in Douala, Bertoua, Bafang, Ngong, and Garoua during clashes between protesters and security forces. An unofficial tally indicates around 20 people may have been shot dead since the unrest began, though Reuters could not independently verify these figures. The government has not released any official count of casualties.

The heavy-handed response has drawn criticism abroad. The European Union, France, and Canada have each expressed concern over what they described as excessive use of force against demonstrators and urged authorities to uphold fundamental freedoms.

In his October 27 victory address, President Paul Biya was the only senior official to acknowledge the human cost, saying his “first thoughts go to all those who have needlessly lost their lives, and to their families, as a result of post-election violence.”

A senior official at the Ministry of Communication declined to comment when contacted by SBBC about the absence of an official death toll.

