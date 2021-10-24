Biya regime, CAF sign AFCON host rights agreement

Cameroonian football authorities and Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday signed a framework agreement that authorizes the Central African nation to organize the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

The framework agreement secures host rights for Cameroon and also allows the country to use the working handbook of CAF to organize the football jamboree.

Cameroon’s minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and the interim president of Cameroon Football Federation Seidou Mbombo Njoya signed on behalf of Cameroon while CAF’s vice president Augustin Senghor inked the deal.

“It is an honor for me to sign this agreement. Cameroon will surely host a wonderful AFCON,” Njoya said after signing the agreement in the capital, Yaounde.

“Cameroon is ready in many aspects to host AFCON. We hope that they will hasten up to finish the remaining works,” Senghor said.

The biennial competition is scheduled to take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 next year.

Source: Xinhuanet