Biya: Nowhere to be found in his own celebration

Cameroon’s ruling party supporters are celebrating their hero’s forty years in power although there is nothing positive to show for Mr. Biya’s long stay in power.

The celebrations are more explosive in the Northwest regional capital, Bamenda, where the ruling party, CPDM, was created.

But the irony in all the celebrations is that the man being feted, Paul Biya, is nowhere to be found.

Another irony of sorts is the fact that the celebration of incompetence has been taken to a different country, the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, which is so opposed to Mr. Biya’s dictatorial, incompetent and corrupt regime.

Mr. Biya, who came to power on a wave of popularity, has roundly disappointed Cameroonians with his dismal and appalling failure.

In 1982 when he took over, there was massive goodwill for Mr. Biya whom many thought was the right man to steer the country forward and in a different political direction, away from the brutality which characterized the first president’s rule.

But much to the dismay of those who had betted on Biya, he steered the country to even greater corruption, ferocious brutality and incompetence.

His regime has been characterized by arrogance and instead of listening to the people in order to understand the issues, he has always preferred the use of force, transforming the military into his personal toy which he unleashes on his political opponents even when uncalled for.

The 89-year-old Biya could not participate in his own celebrations because his demons have been at work since last week.

His enlarged prostate and heart seem to have connived to ensure that he does not go out to celebrate his own failure.

His right leg, which has made sure that he does not enjoy a good movement, went on a rebellion a few days ago and the desperate Biya has been crying like a baby.

Sources close to the presidential couple have informed the Cameroon Concord News that walking has become a chore to a man who loves walking around.

He now spends most of his time in his bedroom where he is reflecting on his fate after he transitions to the world beyond.

Mr. Biya will be remembered as a man who had a golden opportunity to change the unfortunate fate of his people but decided to squander the opportunity by adopting the wrong governance approaches.

By Rita Akana