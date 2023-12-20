Biya needs to leave, says Cameroon Concord News Editor

Soter Agbaw-Ebai, chairman and editor-in-chief of the Cameroon Concord Group has said that Paul Biya’s 41 years at the head of the Cameroonian nation has to end.

In a presentation today in Dublin, Ireland on the hydra headed political situation in Yaoundé, Soter Agbaw-Ebai stated that there is a ghost president in Cameroon and a pretended government.

Agbaw-Ebai furthered that an intellectual coup d’etat has already taken place in Yaoundé and he wondered aloud when the physical coup d’etat will take place, adding that the overwhelming majority of Cameroonians agree.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai told the sell-out crowd that Biya is naked and Cameroon is naked. He stated that the new generation of Cameroonians has the right to see a new head of state.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai, a former Yaoundé City Correspondent with The Herald Newspaper in the 90s said “Cameroon has a Paul Biya problem and that for 41 years of Biya’s rule, Cameroonians have been sitting in a car that has a puncture in all four tyres.”

Agbaw-Ebai also doesn’t think Biya and his Francophone dominated military will be able to eliminate Ambazonia Restoration Forces. He told the Irish present that both sides must end the war properly, stressing that it was up to Southern Cameroonians and their jailed leaders to handle the aftermath of the conflict as a united people.

Agbaw-Ebai opined that moderate French Cameroun political elites should start talking to the Ambazonian leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and that the jailed Southern Cameroons leaders should be in the driving seat. “The idea that only Southern Cameroonians who have served in the Biya regime can do the trick isn’t going to work” Agbaw-Ebai submitted.

By Isong Asu on Special assignment in Dublin