Biya is alive, can we see him?

The government in Yaoundé has said that rumours of all kinds circulating through conventional media and social networks about President Biya’s condition are pure fantasy.

Biya has not been seen in public since attending a China-Africa forum in Beijing in early September. His failure to appear as scheduled at a summit in France last weekend stoked speculation that the dictator was unwell.

Cameroonians love their president and they want to see him. Biya has won every election since 1982 because he is the only popular candidate in the Francophone dominated country.

The country is well-managed. Can we see Biya? Can he talk to Cameroonians now at a time when Cameroonians are frustrated?

Escalating cost of living is killing Cameroonians. Where is the president? He is the only man with a magic wand.

What does it cost to see Biya, the only man who can rule Cameroon? Cameroonians are worried. Without Biya, Cameroon will dissolve. Please let Cameroonians see him. Seeing is believing!

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai