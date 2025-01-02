Biya hints at another bid for presidency

President Paul Biya gave his end of year address to the nation, and a not so subtle hint that he still has interest in keeping the presidency.

Biya warned that 2025 – the year Cameroon is meant to hold presidential elections is ‘full of challenges’, which was interpreted by some observers as a suggestion that he sees himself as president of the central African country beyond 2025.

Biya said he was paying attention to the cries of his party’s members who have recently embarked on a propaganda drive to market his candidacy.

At almost 92 years old, 40 of which he has spent at the head of his country, Paul Biya remains the sole candidate of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement according to the party’s constitution.

