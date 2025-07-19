Biya, 92, submits files for presidential election candidacy

The candidacy application files of Cameroonian President Paul Biya for the presidential election were submitted on Thursday, according to the country’s electoral body, Elections Cameroon (Elecam).

The files were submitted by Jean Kuete, secretary general of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) party.

Kuete told reporters after officially submitting the files that CPDM is “fully ready for the election any time”.

On Sunday, Biya, 92, officially announced that he will run for the upcoming presidential election. He became president in 1982, and was re-elected president in 1984, 1988, 1992, 1997, 2004, 2011 and 2018.

The Elecam said that Biya is among some nine political leaders who have already submitted their application files for the election.

The deadline to submit the application is July 21, according to the country’s electoral code. Cameroon’s presidential election is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Source: Xinhuanet