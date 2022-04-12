BIR soldiers arrest over dozen Southern Cameroonians in Bamenda

Soldiers of the Rapid Intervention Battalion have arrested at least 12 Southern Cameroonians during overnight raids across Bamenda, the chief city in the North West region.

Our correspondent in Bamenda citing security and local sources reported on Monday that Cameroon government forces had rounded up the Southern Cameroonians mainly in Bamenda and nearby towns, including Bali and Batibo, overnight on Sunday.

The troops loyal to the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in Yaoundé also detained a Southern Cameroonian at Tjunction and some others at Below Foncha Street in Bamenda.

The Francophone soldiers also searched and vandalized the family house of several of the Southern Cameroonians before detaining them.

According Ambazonia Interim Government sources, the French Cameroun army raids, which occur mostly in areas under the full control of Biya regime forces, are conducted arbitrarily and with no search warrant.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda