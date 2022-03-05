Battle for Ukraine: Russia announces partial ceasefire to let residents of Mariupol, Volnovakha evacuate

Russia’s defence ministry announced a temporary ceasefire Saturday to allow residents of two besieged cities, including the strategic port city of Mariupol, to evacuate. Mariupol’s mayor says invading Russian troops have blockaded the city, as Moscow and Kyiv are set to hold new talks over the weekend. Follow our live updates for the latest developments.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion and discuss a possible draft resolution.

Invading Russian troops have blockaded the strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol, its mayor announced Saturday.

Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a third round of talks over the weekend as an attack on a nuclear plant in Ukraine triggered widespread condemnations.

The mayor of Mariupol issued a plea for help as water, heating and electricity remained cut in the southern Ukrainian port city. “We are simply being destroyed,” he said.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion, the United Nations said, amounting to the swiftest refugee exodus this century.

Source: France 24