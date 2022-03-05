AT THE UN: Ukraine requests no-fly zone

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian envoy to the UN, lashed out at his Russian counterpart, accusing him of spreading “lies.”

He said Russian troops in control of the nuclear facility were refusing access to Ukrainian inspectors.

Kyslytsya also formally called for the United Nations to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Establishing a ban on all flights in the airspace of Ukraine should be a top priority for the Security Council,” he said.

NATO has already ruled out setting up a no-fly zone over Ukraine and Russia would veto any such proposal in the Security Council.

Zhang Jun, the Chinese envoy to the UN, called on the international community meanwhile to “stay cool-headed and rational.”

“Any action must contribute to de-escalation and diplomatic settlement, rather than adding fuel to the fire, leading to further escalation and deterioration of the situation,” the Chinese ambassador said.

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN undersecretary general for political affairs, told the council that attacks on nuclear power facilities “are contrary to international humanitarian law.”

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaking to the council from an airplane on a flight to Iran, said he was prepared to travel to Ukraine to ensure the security of the country’s nuclear facilities.

“This mission will be strictly restricted and circumscribed to the safety and security of the nuclear installations in Ukraine,” Grossi said.

Source: AFP