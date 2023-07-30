Babba II: Biya elevates Fru Ndi to the rank of Grand Cordon of Merit

John Fru Ndi, the founder of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) was posthumously elevated on Saturday to the rank of Cameroonian Grand Cordon of Merit. This is the highest distinction in the Cameroonian Order of Merit.

The pro French Cameroun Anglophone politician, who passed away on June 12 in Yaoundé, began his final trip on Thursday July 27 and was buried on Saturday in Babba II, his native village near Bamenda.

Great cordon of Cameroonian merit as an honorary distinction was posthumously bestowed upon the Chairman of the SDF. The attributes of this mark of recognition of the Nation were laid on his coffin by Jean Nkuete, personal representative of the Head of State.

Fru Ndi’s funeral was reportedly attended by senior members of the Biya regime including representatives of the diplomatic corps and the business community.

By Fon Lawrence