Archbishop Andrew Nkea opens Our Lady of Fatima girls’ college Bamendankwe

The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Bamenda Archdiocese was in Bamendankwe today when he officially opened the newly constructed Our Lady of Fatima girls’ college.

His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea — who heads the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province, also announced that the school campus is safe, secure and that there are few places left for the current academic year.

Cameroon Concord News understands work on the building began early last year and is now completed.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News Group, His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea said the building has been designed to take full advantage of natural light, sunshine and ventilation with a covered area outside each classroom to provide shelter and security.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files