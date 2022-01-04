Amid French gov’t sabotage: Tickets for Africa Cup of Nations go on sale in Yaounde

Tickets for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon officially went on sale on Tuesday amid French government diabolic harsh ploy to sabotage the Africa Cup of Nations with lame and ridiculous claim that a new ‘Covid variant’ IHU has been detected in Cameroon.

Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, who is also president of the competition’s organizing committee, said tickets will be sold online and in established kiosks across the country.

“We have taken adequate measures to avoid trafficking. We understand that our stadiums have limited capacity. All we can do is to assure Cameroonians that tickets will be on the basis of first come, first served,” Eric Binfon told reporters.

Tickets will be priced between 3,000 XAF and 20,000 XAF (5 USD to 35 USD) depending on the category and stage of the competition, Binfon said.

The tournament, which features 24 teams, begins on Sunday with hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso at the 60,000-seat Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde.

The biennial competition will end on February 6.

By Xinhuanet and Cameroon Concord News