Ambazonian leaders need to lay foundation for long term resistance: Dabney Yerima

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima says genuine Southern Cameroons front line leaders need to put in place solid structures for the Ambazonia resistance in the interest of the people of Ambazonia.

The exiled Ambazonia leader made the comments in Den Hague during an evaluation meeting on the plight of Southern Cameroons refugees, stressing that the British Southern Cameroons society is in need of changing its approach and thinking.

Dabney Yerima said such a new resistance approach and thinking should be based on Southern Cameroons political, economic and social interests and not those being dished out from Yaounde.

Yerima also revealed that the Interim Government is working to establish a mutual understanding and close visions among all Ambazonia groups in Ground Zero and issues of mutual concern are being dealt with.

Yerima further praised the balanced role of the Southern Cameroons diaspora and support for the liberation struggle and hailed all Amba fighters as crucial players in the war to free the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, saying soon and very soon, the distractions coming from the US will disappear and Southern Cameroonians will be facing the challenges that surround them.

By Chi Prudence Asong