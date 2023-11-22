Ambazonia or La Republique: Nowhere is safe for Cameroonian journalists

Every media person is running away from the two Cameroons!! Nowhere is safe for Cameroonian journalists whether you are English or French speaking since the 90-year-old President Paul Biya launched his armed response to a strike action staged by lawyers and teachers in Southern Cameroons.

As a Cameroonian journalist, whether you are in Yaoundé, Maroua, Garoua, Douala, Buea or Bamenda working for the state-owned CRTV or a private media organization, reporters who continue to cover the Biya regime are in constant danger of being killed.

Cameroon Intelligence Report recently lost contact with some news men in detention centers in both French and Southern Cameroons who have been making public heartrending accounts of the disturbing situation in major Cameroonian towns and cities including Yaoundé, the nation’s capital.

Cameroonian journalists are under constant pressure with arrest, assassination and torture from every government official including Divisional Officers and Regional Governors.

“There is suffering and pain all over the national territory,” said a reporter for a local radio station in Yaoundé, describing what news reporting in Cameroon under Biya is like for him and his colleagues.

We of the Cameroon Concord News Group will continue to help all independent journalists in Cameroon who are risking their lives to keep Cameroonians informed. Be a part of this venture!!

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-In-Chief

Cameroon Concord News Group