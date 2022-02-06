Africa Cup of Nations: Remarkable comeback gives Indomitable Lions third place

Cameroon have finished 3rd in the Africa cup of Nations after coming from 3 goals down before winning 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

Burkina Faso surprisingly beat the host nation 2-nil in the 1st half and Djibril Ouattara scored the 3rd before the hour mark. But, Cameroon responded in a superb fashion as Stephane Bahoken pulled one back in the 71st minute. Then, Vincent Aboubakar netted twice in a span of 3 minutes to tie the match at 3-all in the regulation time and the match went to penalties without any extra time.

The 5-time winner then converted all 5 of their spot-kick to finish 3rd. The final of the tournament will be held on Sunday and Egypt will face Senegal to extend their 7-time winner record while Senegal are bidding to claim their 1st continental title.