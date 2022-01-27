Africa Cup of Nations: Eto’o denies Cameroon manipulating COVID results of opponents

The President of the Cameroon Football Federation( FECAFOOT) Samuel Eto’o says Cameroon does not control COVID-19 testing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Eto’o is saying this after claims the host nation is manipulating testing in favour of the Indomitable Lions.

Comoros had more than 10 of their players return positive COVID-19 results ahead of their round of 16 game against Cameroon on Monday, leaving them without a recognized goalkeeper with a defender keeping the posts as they lost 2-1.

Burkina Faso also had more than four of their players test positive for the virus prior to the 2021 Afcon opening game against Cameroon.

People have used these to accuse Cameroon of disadvantaging their opponents with COVID-19 testing ahead of meetings but Eto’o is not having any of that.

He said: “I have never accepted cheating, the agency chosen to do COVID-19 tests is 100% under Caf control, the Cameroonian government does not manage COVID tests, I humbly wish my country is respected.”

