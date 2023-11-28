8 killed in Bafoussam-Foumban highway accident

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a road accident in Cameroon’s West region on Tuesday, local police and authorities said.

A speeding passenger bus lost control and collided with an oncoming truck along the Bafoussam-Foumban highway, killing eight people at the scene, the local police said.

State media Cameroon Tribune reported that those injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the incident.

According to the police, fatal accidents are common in Cameroon due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, and poor state of the road.

The Ministry of Transport estimates that 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the Central African nation.

