419: Two Cameroonians with fake cedi notes arrested in Ghana

Two Cameroonians have been arrested by the Police in Kasoa for dealing in money doubling schemes with fake Ghana currency.

The two identified as Mbenso and Mbrah Celeb both age 37, were arrested at their hideout at Kasoa Opeikuma by the Central East Police Command.

The Police received information about the scheme of two Cameroonian nationals after a report from one Benjamin Agyeman who was nearly swindled by the foreigners.

According to reports, the Ghanaian met the two on social media and was promised he will have his money doubled after he managed to commit some cash.

He was ready to commit an amount of GHS50,000 but later sensed that the two could be fraudsters.

As a result, he reported the Cameroonians to the Police who after investigations got the two arrested.

The Police during the arrest of the Cameroonians discovered a secret room that was full of fake Ghana cedi notes used in their dubious operations.

The Central Regional Police Command is currently putting together information on the two and will soon process and arraign both Cameroonians before a court.

Source: Modern Ghana