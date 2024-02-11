11 February: Many school children feared dead in explosion in Nkambe

Many school children are feared dead in an explosion on Sunday in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, according to witnesses and local police.

The blast occurred in Nkambe, a town in the region, as children were taking part in activities to mark National Youth Day, which has been celebrated in the country on Feb. 11 since 1966.

Witnesses said the children had sustained “very serious” injuries.

Authorities were yet to make an official statement.

Separatists had imposed a three-day lockdown to disrupt the activities in the regions where they have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent nation they call “Ambazonia”.

