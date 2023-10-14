10 dead, dozens injured in Yaoundé car crash

Ten people are feared dead while dozens more were injured in a horrific car crash Friday in the Centre region, according to witnesses and police.

The accident occurred when a bus transporting more than 30 people collided head-on with a truck loaded with sand in the Obala locality of the region, witnesses said.

“Some of those who were on the bus were going to attend a funeral. It is a real tragedy,” James Wakam, a witness who was at the scene said.

“We are still to know exactly how many people were killed but we have counted 10 bodies already,” a traffic police officer told Xinhua but refused to be named because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Photographs available so far showed the wrecked VIP-branded bus, with seemingly lifeless bodies scattered around.

Police said a formal investigation into the incident is underway.

Source: Xinhuanet