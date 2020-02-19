Ngarbuh Massacre: IG Supports Kumbo Diocese move on Day of Prayer and Mourning

On Friday the 14th of February 2020, our nation, witnessed one of the darkest days in its short history. French Cameroun military invaded the village of Ngarbuh in Donga Mantung County and massacred 24 people. The United Nations has confirmed that of the 24 killed; fifteen were children, nine under the age of five and two pregnant women.

At moments like this, we find inward peace in the Holy Scriptures and the Holy Quran. The Holy Scriptures say “Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.”And the Holy Quran 3:101 states “and whoever holds firmly to Allah has indeed been guided to a straight path.”As a nation, let us hold firm to our faith, the truth and justice.

As a nation, let us not lose focus on our goal at this challenging phase. Our prize is Buea. Our sacrifice in sweat, tears and blood will be worth this prize. Our country has lost 24 extraordinary citizens, including fifteen children who had their lives ahead of them. No words could heal the depth of sorrow felt by their family at this moment but our hearts and prayers go out to them.

Following this massacre, the Catholic Diocese of Kumbo under the leadership of His Lordship Bishop George Nkuo has called for a day of prayer and mourning on Friday the 21st of Feb. 2020.We support him on this great initiative. All Ambazoniansand people of goodwill the world over are called upon to observe Friday the 21st of Feb. 2020 as a day of Prayers and Mourning in memory of the victims of Ngarbuh.

Over the next few days, let these massacred children inspire us as a nation with love, determination and courage. Let them inspire us with charity towards our cause. In the midst of unspeakable and horrifying violence and evil from French Cameroun, let us have hope and cultivate determination that we shall overcome. Let us cultivate the belief that these children and fellow citizens did not die in vain.

As a nation, we shall be judged by our responses to evil of this enormity. Let us channel our collective energy and consciousness towards this journey of self-determination and justice. If we all do this, our dreams of building a nation based on international law and the respect of human lives and rights shall come to pass.

Thank You,

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia







