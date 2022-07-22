Yerima hails Southern Cameroons resistance, sees bright future for Ambazonia

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says he is certain that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will have a bright future after the liberation war against French Cameroun.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks during a meeting with some front line figures of the Southern Cameroons struggle in Holland hailing all Ambazonians in Ground Zero and Ground One for their perseverance and resistance in the face of five years of French Cameroun war in their homeland.

“Your leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and all of us in the Interim Government are very sure that the future will benefit the people of Ambazonia and the sacrifices and resistance of the Ambazonian people will make the future of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia bright,” Yerima said.

Echoing the position of the Southern Cameroons leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, Vice President Dabney Yerima said “Soon and very soon, the French Cameroun government in Yaoundé will have no option but to withdraw from the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.”

Dabney Yerima also underlined the need for all Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces to be under one command structure.

The lack of control over fighters in Ground Zero has encouraged a sense of lawlessness, which has undermined the struggle, Yerima concluded.

By Chi Prudence Asong