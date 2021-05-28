Yerima: French Cameroun genocide against Southern Cameroonians must stop

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has urged the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Commonwealth of Nations to adopt policies to put an end to the French Cameroun genocidal campaign going on in Southern Cameroons.

Comrade Dabney Yerima made the remarks while addressing members of the Ambazonia war cabinet on Thursday.

“The Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs has written letters to Her Majesty’s Government and to many governments in the Commonwealth and this important war cabinet meeting is simply to brief members on the progress of the Big Rubbergun Project that was designed to support the legitimate rights of the Southern Cameroons people and the Ambazonian nation … and to examine ways and means that the international community can come up with basic solutions to end the killings going on in our homeland” Yerima said.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader pointed out that all Southern Cameroonians who believe in the Prince of Peace and justice are duty-bound to support the Ambazonian resistance in their endless battles against the occupying French Cameroun aggressors and offer all Ambazonia Restoration Forces all the support they need in order to help them restore the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Vice President Dabney Yerima added that the Biya French Cameroun gang running political affairs in Yaounde only understands the language of force and noted that the Amba fighters have shattered La Republique du Cameroun’s armee des terre’s invincibility.

Yerima furthered that the French Cameroun military recently sustained a heavy defeat in Bui County, Akwaya and Batibo.

The War in Ambazonia has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria.Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Isong Asu