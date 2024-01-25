Yaoundé warns against spread of hatred during AFCON

The state-run Cameroon National Communication Council has frowned against the negative role of social media in spreading hate speech during Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“(The council) has noted the recurrence of hate speech that often leads to stigmatization and outright provocation which maidy stems from social media and in some cases relayed by traditional media,” the council’s president Joseph Chebongkeng Kalabubsu said in a statement made public on Wednesday.

Media has to avoid controversial misconduct and adhere to fair play and patriotism, he said.

Social media in Cameroon and other parts of Africa has been awash with hateful content which sometimes lead to physical violence among football fans since AFCON began in Cote D’Ivoire on January 13.

Kalabubsu said the media must comply with professional and ethical requirements and foster unity and social cohesion.

Source: Xinhuanet